2017 Winter Dance Party Recap

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – The Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake is getting things back in order following the Winter Dance Party.

The annual event honors the lives of rock n roll stars Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and “The Big Bopper” who played their last concert at the surf before losing their lives in a plane crash in 1959.

Those at the surf tell says they sold 1,700 tickets for Saturday night’s performances.

Laurie Lietz, executive director of the Surf Ballroom and Museum says the weather was perfect for the festivities.

“It was a great weekend and we hope the community and North Iowa felt that as well with there being so much nice weather I feel like there were more people out in the community and checking out the restaurants and the drinking establishments and stores and things.”

Lietz says next year, the Valens family plans to host a luncheon for the event.