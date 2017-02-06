A divided council approves RFP for sale of old Armory building

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The discussion on what will be next for the old Armory building in downtown Rochester has been going on for over a year. The City Council has been grappling over what to do with the vacant space; sell it, or maintain ownership and find a new use for it.

Earlier this year, the council requested that city staff prepare a new RPF (Request for Proposals) after the building and parking lots were appraised. The revised RFP includes language that provides for either lease or purchase of the Armory building and/or the surface parking lots.

On Monday, a divided council voted 4-3 to accept the RFP for the purchase, re-use, occupancy, and development of the historic building. Council Members Michael Wojcik, Annalissa Johnson, and Nick Campion voted against the motion. Campion expressed he doesn’t support selling the Armory, calling it an asset to the city. Since the first RFP process last year, many in the community have thrown their support behind turning the Armory into a community arts and cultural center.

Even though that the city will begin accepting potential purchase offers, they are not obligated to sell the building and could decide to maintain ownership.

Something the council did unanimously agree on is an amendment to the RFP that makes it clear the building cannot be demolished if it is eventually sold.

Proposals are due on May 5th, 2017.