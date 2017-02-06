A support group helps those going through a divorce

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- From depression to eating disorders, support groups help people work through some tough times in their lives.

KIMT met with leaders of a 13-week program called “DivorceCare”. It looks to help both those currently going through a separation and those who are still recovering.

“I think the first thing is that we relieve them from some pain, said Carolyn Smith, Co-Leader for DivorceCare.

Smith is talking from experience and after her divorce in 2013 she attended the DivorceCare support group in Austin.

“The first night I went I thought about how much I didn’t want to go and I don’t want to belong to this group,” said Smith. “It was hard to go because you don’t want to be judged and you don’t want to tell all your deepest and darkest secrets with someone else. Especially someone you don’t know.”

Smith now helps lead group sessions. They are held at United Methodist Church in Albert Lea on Mondays.

Pastor John Mitchem says the group isn’t focused on religion, but instead it’s all about helping others.

“One of the things we say is we want to love our neighbors and we know that a lot of neighbors in this community are going through the painful part of divorce,” said Mitchem. “When you go through divorce you feel so much alone and you need a safe place where you can talk.”

During the 90 minute sessions folks watch a video and then have a discussion. It’s a way to help those grieving know that they’re not alone.

“When you can go through it with people who are going through the same thing you are it makes you feel you’re not against the world,” said Mitchem.

“We just support each other,” said Smith.

This will be the third time they’ve offered the program. They say many people only go once, but they’ve had a few people who attended both previous sessions.

The first class is tonight at 6:30 PM, but if you can’t make that you can join any week. If you’re interested in this support group you can contact United Methodist Church.

They also offer DivorceCare in Austin and Rochester.