Boy hurt in Mower County crash

MIKE BUNGE By Published: Updated:
mn state patrol

AUSTIN, Minn. – A child was hurt in a single-vehicle rollover Sunday night in Mower County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 29-year-old Husim Betvarai Jumenez Garcia of Rochester was driving east on Interstate 90, just west of the Mower/Olmsted county line, when the vehicle went off the road and overturned in the eastbound ditch.

Husim and an adult male passenger in the backseat were apparently unharmed, but an unnamed juvenile male passenger in the back seat suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

The State Patrol says all three people were wearing their seat belts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s