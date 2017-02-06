Boy hurt in Mower County crash

AUSTIN, Minn. – A child was hurt in a single-vehicle rollover Sunday night in Mower County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 29-year-old Husim Betvarai Jumenez Garcia of Rochester was driving east on Interstate 90, just west of the Mower/Olmsted county line, when the vehicle went off the road and overturned in the eastbound ditch.

Husim and an adult male passenger in the backseat were apparently unharmed, but an unnamed juvenile male passenger in the back seat suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

The State Patrol says all three people were wearing their seat belts.