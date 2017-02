Related Coverage Dodge Center man pleads to Austin burglary

AUSTIN, Minn. – Burglarizing a Mower County café is sending a Dodge Center man to prison.

59-year-old Kevin Lee Nawrocki has been sentenced to 27 months behind bars and ordered to pay $923.28 in restitution. He pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary for the September 2015 break-in at the Mill Street Café in Brownsdale.

Authorities say Nawrocki has previous arrests or convictions in Iowa, Minnesota and four other states.