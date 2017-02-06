Guilty pleas from two Mower county drug defendants

AUSTIN, Minn. – Two-thirds of a November drug bust have reached plea deals with prosecutors.

22-year-old Romario Louis Luke of Rochester has entered a guilty plea to 2nd degree drug possession and 21-year-old Ezra Robert Hardy of Austin is pleading guilty to 3rd degree sale of drugs.  Those two, along with 21-year-old Tyler Deboer, were arrested after an Austin police search on November 23, 2016 found over 141 grams of methamphetamine and 225 grams of marijuana.

Deboer is still pleading not guilty to 1st degree drug possession and a 1st degree aggravated controlled substance crime.  He is set to stand trial on April 3.

Sentencing dates have not been scheduled for Luke or Hardy.

