Halloween head-butter sentenced in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man gets jail time and probation for assaulting a police officer.

20-year-old Luis Enrique Ovalle of Rochester was sentenced Monday in Olmsted County District Court.  He pleaded guilty to 4th degree assault of a peace officer and violating a domestic abuse no contact order.

Ovalle was ordered to spend 120 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and serve five years of supervised probation for an incident on Halloween 2016.  As he was arrested for violating a no contact order, Ovalle head-butted an officer.

He must also perform 100 hours of community service or pay a $1,000 fine.

