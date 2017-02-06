Heart Health Month: signs and symptoms of a heart attack

MASON CITY, IOWA – February is Heart Health month, so we’re going to bring you a different topic every Monday in February to help you keep your heart healthy and beating.

Every second of every minute matters if you feel like you are experiencing a heart attack.

It’s not always the crushing pain in your chest you may think comes with a heart attack, especially for women who experience different symptoms.

These symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, light-headedness, significant dizziness.

Other signs include a radiating pain down your arm and in your chest, tingling in your hands and numbness in your fingers.

If you experience any of these, Dr. Hagau, a non invasive cardiologist for Mercy Medical Center North Iowa, says do not drive yourself to the hospital.

“You should not drive yourself definitely call 911, EMS can assist you and give medication on the field; they can send an EKG to the hospital to get the team ready in case this is a heart attack.

While waiting for the ambulance make sure to sit down and try to calm yourself.

Dr. Hagau recommends waiting for medical professionals to medicate you, but if you feel the need, you could take one or four baby aspirins while you wait.

Experiencing one of these symptoms doesn’t mean you are having a heart attack but if you know your body, anything out of the ordinary should alert you.

“Unfortunately we need to be vigilant dealing with anything that comes up as a new finding for you,” says Dr. Hagau.

Dr. Hagau says checking your family heart history along with testing your cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure can tell you how likely you are to experience a heart attack.