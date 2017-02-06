IA AG joins fight over federal immigration restrictions

DES MOINES, Iowa – Attorney General Tom Miller is supporting Minnesota and Washington’s lawsuit over President Trump’s travel ban.

Miller and 15 other state attorneys general signed a “friend of the court” brief Monday opposing the President’s executive order on immigration.

“The president has broad authority to oversee our nation’s immigration policies and procedures, but not even the president has authority to circumvent our Constitution’s fundamental guarantees of equal protection, religious freedom and due process,” Miller said.

The amicus brief is signed by attorneys general in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Virginia.

Miller and the other attorneys general are asking the federal courts to deny the President’s request for an emergency stay of the order suspending his 90 day ban on travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Syria and Lebanon.

President Obama had previously placed more limited restrictions on only certain travelers from those nations.