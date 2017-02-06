IA HS AP BB Poll (2/6)

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Iowa City, West (13) 14-1 130 1

2. Waukee 15-3 102 T4

3. Dubuque, Senior 14-3 100 2

4. Sioux City, East 15-2 86 3

5. Valley, West Des Moines 13-4 73 7

6. Dubuque, Hempstead 14-3 48 8

7. Des Moines, Hoover 14-3 37 NR

8. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 13-4 34 T4

9. Bettendorf 13-4 32 6

10. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 13-4 24 9

Others receiving votes: North Scott, Eldridge 20. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 9. Ames 8. Des Moines, North 6. Lewis Central 4. Davenport, Central 1. Newton 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Waverly-Shell Rock (7) 17-1 124 1

2. West Delaware, Manchester (6) 16-0 121 3

3. Pella 17-2 102 2

4. Mount Pleasant 16-2 95 4

5. Spirit Lake 15-3 65 6

6. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 11-5 49 5

7. Mount Vernon 13-4 39 8

8. Assumption, Davenport 9-8 19 10

9. Le Mars 12-6 18 NR

10. Dallas Center-Grimes 12-5 16 9

Others receiving votes: Webster City 13. Atlantic 10. Boone 9. Forest City 9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 8. Glenwood 6. Storm Lake 2. Oskaloosa 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Western Christian, Hull (10) 16-2 126 1

2. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll (3) 17-2 118 2

3. Cascade,Western Dubuque 18-1 89 3

4. Pella Christian 15-4 83 5

5. Garner-Hayfield Ventura 18-1 64 7

6. Camanche 18-2 62 6

7. Osage 18-1 46 8

8. Van Meter 18-1 43 4

9. South Hamilton, Jewell 17-2 23 10

10. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 14-4 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Dike-New Hartford 11. Des Moines Christian 10. West Lyon, Inwood 7. Rock Valley 7. Sioux Center 3. Alta-Aurelia 3. Sheldon 2. West Burlington 1. A-H-S-T, Avoca 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. North Linn, Troy Mills (13) 19-0 130 1

2. Grand View Christian 19-1 106 3

3. St. Mary’s, Remsen 17-0 103 2

4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 17-2 88 4

5. Lynnville-Sully 18-1 74 6

6. Ar-We-Va, Westside 20-0 68 7

7. Siouxland Community Christian 16-2 38 9

8. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 19-1 36 8

9. New London 16-2 26 5

10. Boyden-Hull 12-7 17 10

Others receiving votes: St. Albert, Council Bluffs 10. Murray 6. West Fork, Sheffield 6. Calamus-Wheatland 3. Montezuma 2. Danville 1. West Hancock, Britt 1.

All Associated Press members in Iowa are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Burlington Hawk Eye; Daily Times Herald; The Daily Nonpareil; Quad-City Times; Marshalltown Times-Republican; Mason City Globe Gazette; Mount Pleasant News; Newton Daily News; Sioux City Journal; Waterloo Courier; KFJB; KGYM; KIMT.