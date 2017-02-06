IA HS AP BB Poll (2/6)

Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Iowa City, West (13) 14-1 130 1
2. Waukee 15-3 102 T4
3. Dubuque, Senior 14-3 100 2
4. Sioux City, East 15-2 86 3
5. Valley, West Des Moines 13-4 73 7
6. Dubuque, Hempstead 14-3 48 8
7. Des Moines, Hoover 14-3 37 NR
8. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 13-4 34 T4
9. Bettendorf 13-4 32 6
10. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 13-4 24 9
Others receiving votes: North Scott, Eldridge 20. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 9. Ames 8. Des Moines, North 6. Lewis Central 4. Davenport, Central 1. Newton 1.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Waverly-Shell Rock (7) 17-1 124 1
2. West Delaware, Manchester (6) 16-0 121 3
3. Pella 17-2 102 2
4. Mount Pleasant 16-2 95 4
5. Spirit Lake 15-3 65 6
6. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 11-5 49 5
7. Mount Vernon 13-4 39 8
8. Assumption, Davenport 9-8 19 10
9. Le Mars 12-6 18 NR
10. Dallas Center-Grimes 12-5 16 9
Others receiving votes: Webster City 13. Atlantic 10. Boone 9. Forest City 9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 8. Glenwood 6. Storm Lake 2. Oskaloosa 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Western Christian, Hull (10) 16-2 126 1
2. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll (3) 17-2 118 2
3. Cascade,Western Dubuque 18-1 89 3
4. Pella Christian 15-4 83 5
5. Garner-Hayfield Ventura 18-1 64 7
6. Camanche 18-2 62 6
7. Osage 18-1 46 8
8. Van Meter 18-1 43 4
9. South Hamilton, Jewell 17-2 23 10
10. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 14-4 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Dike-New Hartford 11. Des Moines Christian 10. West Lyon, Inwood 7. Rock Valley 7. Sioux Center 3. Alta-Aurelia 3. Sheldon 2. West Burlington 1. A-H-S-T, Avoca 1.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (13) 19-0 130 1
2. Grand View Christian 19-1 106 3
3. St. Mary’s, Remsen 17-0 103 2
4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 17-2 88 4
5. Lynnville-Sully 18-1 74 6
6. Ar-We-Va, Westside 20-0 68 7
7. Siouxland Community Christian 16-2 38 9
8. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 19-1 36 8
9. New London 16-2 26 5
10. Boyden-Hull 12-7 17 10
Others receiving votes: St. Albert, Council Bluffs 10. Murray 6. West Fork, Sheffield 6. Calamus-Wheatland 3. Montezuma 2. Danville 1. West Hancock, Britt 1.
—
All Associated Press members in Iowa are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Burlington Hawk Eye; Daily Times Herald; The Daily Nonpareil; Quad-City Times; Marshalltown Times-Republican; Mason City Globe Gazette; Mount Pleasant News; Newton Daily News; Sioux City Journal; Waterloo Courier; KFJB; KGYM; KIMT.