Man arrested after allegedly hitting an Olmsted County deputy

By Published: Updated:
MARION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A man is facing assault charges after allegedly punching an Olmsted County deputy.

At 11:18 am on Friday, the Sheriff’s Office was called to the 5200 block of Highway 14 SE on a report of a heavily intoxicated man who said he wanted to die and had barricaded himself inside a room.

Deputies say they arrived to find 47-year-old Gregory Beier struggling with family members who were trying to help him.  When deputies tried to stop Beier from shutting a bedroom door, he allegedly hit one of them in the face.

A taser was used to subdue Beier and he was taken into custody.  The deputy treated and released from the hospital.

