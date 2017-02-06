Man arrested for meth, pot in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Rockwell man is facing multiple drug charges.

27-year-old Lee Alan Best was arrested just after 2 am Saturday near the intersection of 9th Street NE and North Delaware in Mason City. Police say he was found in possession of several grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and a digital scale.

The criminal complaint says the amount of meth is not typical for a user.

Best has been charged with a controlled substance violation, possession of a controlled substance – 2nd offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $50,000 bond.