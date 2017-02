ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting that happened Sunday night.

Rochester police were called to the 100 block of 19th Street SE around 10:40 pm and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say the man was in his 30s. More details are expected to be released by police Monday morning.