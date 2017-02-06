MN DNR seeking public input as they create deer management plan

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is turning tot he public for help as they work to create the state’s first ever deer management plan.

The DNR began the process of drafting the plan after an evaluation of the department by the legislative auditor pointed out that the state could benefit from having a long-term strategic view of what is important for the deer population and management. For the past month, the DNR has been hosting public meetings around the state to gather input as they put together this plan. On Monday night, a meeting was held in Rochester.

“When people think about management they often think about hunting, but deer impacts so many different people in so many different ways that we really need the broad public to help us understand what the issues and experiences with deer are and how we can enhance the resource going forward,” explains Adam Murkowski, Big Game Program Leader for the DNR.

If you were unable to make it to one of the 12 public meetings, you are encouraged to provide your input online through the end of the month. The DNR hopes to have the draft done by the end of the year and a final plan in early 2018.

http://www.dnr.state.mn.us/mammals/deer/management/planning/committee.html