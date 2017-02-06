Only one defendant left in Austin drug bust

AUSTIN, Minn. – Five of the six people charged in a Mower County drug bust have now pleaded guilty.

37-year-old Ernest Pitchford and 26-year-old Carolyn Michelle Molhusen, both of Austin, have entered guilty pleas to 3rd degree sale of a narcotic drug.  Pitchford will be sentenced June 2 and Molhusen will be sentenced April 27.

They join Tangelia Jones, Stephanie Behrends and Brianna Ober, who previously pleaded guilty to drug charges.

Those five and 26-year-old Amy Beth Wagner of Austin were arrested on June 16, 2016 after searches in Austin discovered 80 grams of crack cocaine and 30 grams of heroin.

Wagner is pleading not guilty to 2nd and 3rd degree drug sales and is scheduled to stand trial on May 15.

