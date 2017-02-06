Osage community to vote on school bond again

OSAGE, Iowa – The Osage community will soon have another school bond to vote on. Last fall, a $14.9 million bond failed. Officials at the school asked for feedback, and taxpayers responded saying the taxes would be raised too much.

Now they’re putting forward a $9.9 million bond. This time the rate change on taxes will be $1.82, instead of $2.70. So on a $100,000 home taxes would be about $94 dollars more a year, $45 than the first bond.

Superintendent Barb Schwamman says coming up with a new plan has made them re-evaluate what is the most important for the project.

“We actually think it’s helping make our plan better,” she said. “How can we scale back here, what can we turn in there, but we really feel like the whole plan in itself was what was needed to come to the table and that’s why we brought it back to the taxpayers, we really felt like this was the best plan.”

That vote will be on April 4.