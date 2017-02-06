Probation for eluding law enforcement and injuring a man

Related Coverage North Iowa police chase ends in corn field

HAMPTON, Iowa – A Franklin County man who pleaded guilty to fleeing law enforcement and giving another man a head wound was sentenced Monday.

25-year-old Martin Zaragoza of Hampton received a total of three years of probation and a $315 fine after pleading guilty to eluding and willful injury causing serious injury.

He admitted to hitting man in the head with a ratchet on September 18, 2016, causing a cut that needed four stiches. Then on October 21, 2016, Zaragoza led authorities on a high speed chase for 26 miles before driving into a ditch and hiding in a cornfield.