Probation for eluding law enforcement and injuring a man

Martin Zaragoza
HAMPTON, Iowa – A Franklin County man who pleaded guilty to fleeing law enforcement and giving another man a head wound was sentenced Monday.

25-year-old Martin Zaragoza of Hampton received a total of three years of probation and a $315 fine after pleading guilty to eluding and willful injury causing serious injury.

He admitted to hitting man in the head with a ratchet on September 18, 2016, causing a cut that needed four stiches.  Then on October 21, 2016, Zaragoza led authorities on a high speed chase for 26 miles before driving into a ditch and hiding in a cornfield.

