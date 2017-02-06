RCC carpentry program is unique

AUSTIN, Minn.- A lot of community college’s offer carpentry programs, but one in our area is taking a new approach.

Riverland Community College says they are offering the only program in the state teaching both residential and commercial carpentry skills.

Students can complete the residential level in one year. After that they can chose to move on to learn about how to approach large-scale commercial projects.

Facility members say that gives students a better chance at landing their dream job after college.

“We’ve been working on developing a partnership and relationship with commercial contractors around the Austin and Rochester area,” said Walt Alms, Carpentry Instructor at Riverland Community College. “What that does for the student is it gives them the ability to go to work for a commercial contractor with honestly a little bit more money.”

Thanks to some local contractors, Riverland has more than $4,000 in scholarship money to help students pay for their tuition.