Reading program hoping to go to new heights

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’a a program that helps people in our area learn to read and now they are turning to you for help.

Recently the group received word of a organization in town wanting to match donations up to $5,000. That group, which is The Valley of Rochester’s Scottish Rite Children’s Foundation, says they will do the match through the end of the month. If you didn’t know RRC assists people with one on one tutoring so they can learn to read. The money raised will go to helping keep the program going and training new staff.

For more information on how to donate, click here.