Rochester man gets probation after crimes like something from a movie

PRESTON, Minn. – After a dangerous car chase and escaping from the Fillmore County Jail, a Rochester man gets seven ½ years of supervised probation.

20-year-old Dylan Cantrell Bathke was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle and terroristic threats. He was also ordered to pay a total of $24,882.15 in restitution.

Bathke was arrested on June 16, 2016 after a chase where he allegedly rammed a police vehicle. He then escaped from jail on July 6 and was recaptured in Rochester.

Bathke originally faced 10 charges, including two counts of 2nd degree assault.