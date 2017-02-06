Rochester man gets probation after crimes like something from a movie

MIKE BUNGE By Published: Updated:
Dylan Bathke
Dylan Bathke

PRESTON, Minn. – After a dangerous car chase and escaping from the Fillmore County Jail, a Rochester man gets seven ½ years of supervised probation.

20-year-old Dylan Cantrell Bathke was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle and terroristic threats.  He was also ordered to pay a total of $24,882.15 in restitution.

Bathke was arrested on June 16, 2016 after a chase where he allegedly rammed a police vehicle.  He then escaped from jail on July 6 and was recaptured in Rochester.

Bathke originally faced 10 charges, including two counts of 2nd degree assault.

