Rochester man will have to live with his guilty plea

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester man has lost his appeal for drug possession.

28-year-old Chaz Jacobi Beckman pleaded guilty in October, 2015 to one count of 2nd degree drug possession. In return, the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office agreed to dismiss all other charges and recommend no more than 120 days in jail.

A few months after he entered his plea, however, Beckman was arrested again for possession of controlled substances. When he was sentenced in February, 2016, the judge ordered Beckman to spend 98 months in prison.

Beckman appealed, arguing that he should have been allowed to withdraw his guilty plea when he learned that his sentence would be so much longer than expected. The Minnesota Court of Appeals says that sentence was based on Beckman’s “long history of failing probation and failing to meet his responsibilities to the district court” and he had no cause to withdraw his voluntary plea of guilty.