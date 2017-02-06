Teen arrested after alleged assault at a Rochester group home

MIKE BUNGE By Published: Updated:
ROCHESTER POLICE

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A teenager has been arrested after an alleged assault at a group home.

Rochester police say it happened Saturday night at around 8:30 pm in the 1100 block of 1st Avenue NE.  A 16-year-old male reportedly had a dispute with a 46-year-old woman over chores, then hit her in the face with a large ceramic mug.

Police say the teen kept beating the woman and she wound up losing two teeth and getting a large cut above her eye.

The 16-year-old has been arrested and faces two assault charges.

