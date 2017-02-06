Teen says he was stabbed by a man on a bicycle

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A teenager was stabbed early Sunday morning while walking home from a convenience store.

Rochester police say it happened around 4 am on Marion Road. The 19-year-old victim says a man on a bicycle stopped, grabbed the teen’s shirt and said things the victim did not understand. He then allegedly pushed the teen, who says it felt like he had been punched in the upper body.

The 19-year-old says he didn’t notice he had been stabbed in the chest until he got home. He went to Olmsted Medical Center for treatment and police say he’s expected to be okay.

The alleged attacker is described as a Somali male with a beard in his 30s, between 6’2’’ and 6’5’’ and 180 to 200 pounds.