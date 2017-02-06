The use of play therapy

MASON CITY, Iowa – Divorce is just one of many life challenges some children can face, but a certain type of therapy can help them communicate. It’s known as “play therapy”.

This week is dedicated to bringing awareness to it. It’s a method that allows kids to play out scenarios in their lives. Experts say children lack the ability to clearly communicate what is going on at a young age. Playing is something they understand.

“They teach us how they see the world around them they teach us how they think about people in their lives through their place in allows us play therapy allows us to intervene in there and teach kids skills to manage the struggles that they’re going through,” Brigid Christianson, a licensed clinical social worker said.

Christianson says play therapy has been used for around 70 years, but better research into the practice is making it more popular.