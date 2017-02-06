Two-vehicle collision in Bremer County

WAVERLY, Iowa – A man is seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident in Bremer County.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened Saturday around 1:46 pm at the intersection of Highway 218 and Highway 3. 17-year-old Andrew Corwin of Greene was southbound on the 218 off ramp when he failed to yield at the stop sign and was hit broadside by the westbound vehicle on Highway 3 driven by 36-year-old Ashley Ross of Clarksville.

Corwin was airlifted to Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo. The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office says he is listed in critical condition.

Ross suffered only a minor injury.

An accident investigation is pending.

Waverly fire and ambulance assisted at the scene.

Photos courtesy of the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office.