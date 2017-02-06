Vehicle ice safety on the lake

KIMT News 3 – On February 2nd, a truck went through the ice and into Rice Lake in Lake Mills.

Fortunately, those there are okay.

But it’s a good reminder for others to know more than just the temperature.

“36 hours prior to him arriving on the ice and coming through our wind shifted from the southwest on the north end of the aeration system all the way to the shore line,” says Benjamin Bergman, Iowa Conservation Officer.

What happened required special equipment and trained professionals.

“A typical tow company just doesn’t handle these types of things normally they say I’m sorry I’m not coming out there and I don’t blame them. These types of recovery efforts are high-risk, it takes a sophisticated crew to actually remove those items and sophisticated equipment, so your general tow truck is just not going to work,” says Bergman.

The risk is high, which means trained rescuers must be on hand and you can also prepare yourself before heading out on the frozen waterways.

“It is recommended that if you’re going on the ice that you have a pair of ice soles basically they just go on your neck or you can put them through your coat. It’s best if you go back the way that you went in because that will be the strongest ice that you were on prior to going in,” says Chuck Shuckshropshire, Ventura Fire Department Public Information Officer.

DNR officials recommends that you check the thickness of the ice before walking or driving.