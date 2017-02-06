CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – Mason City and Clear Lake: they’re separated by less than 20 miles, but now the communities are partnering to make the area the best that it can be. It’s an initiative called Vision North Iowa started by the North Iowa Corridor.

“To create really a vision plan for the next 5 to 10 years of North Iowa,” North Iowa Corridor CEO and President Chad Schreck said. “Where we want to go, what we as a community region think we should be in in that time frame.”

Places like NIACC, Iowa Works and both cities’ chambers of commerce are participating.

“We are an important part of the county just as Mason City is in a different sense,” Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Tim Coffey said. “I think it’s important for us to be heard in terms of what our needs are just as Mason City needs to hear what their needs and the county needs and the regional needs and we find the common and trying to brand the region.”

Coffey thinks his community can contribute in the hospitality, health and recreational areas.

“We would have a stronger impact than if we did things individually,” he said. “Especially in an economic development sense and that’s where it really counts.”

And whether you live in Mason City, Clear Lake or a small surrounding town, the common goal here is community growth.

“A lot of rural communities are losing population,” Schreck said. “We are one of them so ultimately we want to do things that get people excited to come here and stay here.”

The planning sessions will begin in mid-February.