Worth County looks to be reimbursed for resources used in spill cleanup

WORTH CO., Iowa- Worth County leaders are moving forward after a pipe burst in Worth County spilling over 47,000 gallons of diesel fuel from a Magellan Midstream Pipeline. After nearly two weeks of cleaning up crews are working to bury situation by replacing contaminated dirt.

Some of those who live near the spill site are say they are worried about the impact a spill like this may have.

“There was an acre and a half of ground that was contaminated; I find that hard to believe,” says Richard Prazak, a Worth County resident who lives about a mile from the spill site. “The ground spills everywhere. You can’t tell me they go it all.”

Now county leaders are looking to be reimbursed for the resources they used to help clean the spill.

“We had our incident command center on site for for a couple of days, law-enforcement were running a lot of overtime because we were asked to provide 24 hour coverage for safety and secondary roads need a lot of work; we run a detour and some extra blading,” says County Chair Merlin Bartz.

Bartz says he and the other supervisors have been on scene several times. He believes the company is doing the best they can.

“We had somebody there just in case there was some advice that need to be given or they need to contact someone that we knew,” he says. “I would say things went very smoothly considering the severity of the situation.”

Bartz says they will be monitoring the contaminated area into the spring and keeping a close eye on the piece of blacktop that was covered in diesel. Prazak says he will be watching hist well water.

“I’m gonna wait and see what happens just like everybody else is going to I suppose I mean it takes all the time for it to get down there,” he says.