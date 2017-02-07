$10,000 for Howard-Winneshiek Foundation

Employees at the Donaldson Cresco plant present a $10,000 Donaldson Foundation grant to members of the Howard-Winneshiek Community Schools Foundation. Pictured are Donaldson employees: Kris Klennert (Human Resources Assistant), Kelly Guerrero (Human Resources Manager), Mike McConnell (Line Operator; 40-year employee), Gary Ferrie (Production Supervisor), Justin Leuenberger (Quality Manager), Taylor Richards (Engineer), Ron Bethany (Plant Manager), and Roy Eakins (Operations Manager). Also pictured are members of HWCSF: Scott Thomson (President), Bryan Sheehy (Grant Committee), Joe Braun (Secretary/Treasurer), Chris Rogne (Crestwood Secondary Principal/Grant Committee), and Educators: Nick Ferrie, Michelle Midthus, and Libby Schwade. [Photo courtesy of Howard-Winn CSD]
CRESCO, Iowa – The Howard-Winneshiek Community Schools Foundation has received a $10,000 grant.

“The Donaldson Cresco plant, in partnership with the Donaldson Foundation, is proud to support the Howard-Winneshiek Community Schools Foundation,” said Plant Manager Ron Bethany.  “The mission of the Donaldson Foundation is to positively impact communities in which we live and work by supporting education. We look forward to seeing the donation positively impact the children in our community.”

The grant will be divided into $2,000 increments annually awarded to worthwhile classroom projects over the next five consecutive years.

HWCSF President Scott Thomson said, “Even though this is a one-time gift the committee feels strongly that it is important to amortize that commitment over a five-year period so that we’re not caught short regarding funding needs in the coming years.”

