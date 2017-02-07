$10,000 for Howard-Winneshiek Foundation

CRESCO, Iowa – The Howard-Winneshiek Community Schools Foundation has received a $10,000 grant.

“The Donaldson Cresco plant, in partnership with the Donaldson Foundation, is proud to support the Howard-Winneshiek Community Schools Foundation,” said Plant Manager Ron Bethany. “The mission of the Donaldson Foundation is to positively impact communities in which we live and work by supporting education. We look forward to seeing the donation positively impact the children in our community.”

The grant will be divided into $2,000 increments annually awarded to worthwhile classroom projects over the next five consecutive years.

HWCSF President Scott Thomson said, “Even though this is a one-time gift the committee feels strongly that it is important to amortize that commitment over a five-year period so that we’re not caught short regarding funding needs in the coming years.”