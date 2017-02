MASON CITY, Iowa – One of the men accused of defrauding a Cerro Gordo County woman out of thousands of dollars is pleading not guilty.

22-year-old Coty Lee Phillips of Eufaula, Alabama and 41-year-old Eduardo Cruz of Grapevine, Texas are both charged with 2nd degree theft. Police say they tricked a woman into transferring over $10,000 from her account into theirs.

Phillips has entered a not guilty plea and is scheduled to stand trial on March 21. Cruz has yet to enter a plea.