Chatfield man shoots himself in the foot

PRESTON, Minn. – A man shoots himself in the foot while apparently hunting coyotes.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in around 5:05 pm Monday about a man with a gunshot wound being transported to the Preston Ambulance Station. Deputies and Preston police responded and found that the 29-year-old man from Chatfield had shot himself in the foot with a high-power rifle.

It reportedly happened while he was riding in a motor vehicle in the area of the Fillmore County Airport. The Sheriff’s Office says the victim and the driver appear to have been hunting coyotes.

The Chatfield man was eventually taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester for treatment. His injury is not considered life threatening. This incident remains under investigation by local authorities and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.