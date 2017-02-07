Divorce and child custody legislation

MASON CITY, IOWA – One law-maker has introduced a bill that he says protects children who have parents who are going through a custody battle.

As of now courts do not have to explain why they may give primary custody to one parent over another.

But the bill introduced by representative Norlin Mommsen proposes that all custody cases must begin presuming that there will be joint custody for the children involved.

If for some reason one parent must have primary custody those reasons must be spelled out by the court so the other parent knows why they can not have equal custody.

As of now Iowa courts do not require that step but one legal expert says it would be helpful for the parents involved.

Richard Piscopo of Yunek Law in Mason City says, “For years, particularly the father or the man kind of believed that they haven’t got equal say or equal treatment in custody cases so I think what this will do is to do it provides an explanation to the parent who’s not getting 50-50.”

Another point brought up in the proposed bill was the health of the children involved.

According to a study from the American Psychological Association children in joint custody arrangements typically had less behavior and emotional problems, had higher self-esteem and better family relations and school performance than children in sole custody arrangements.

That same study showed parents who had joint custody had less conflict between them than couples who had a parent with sole custody.