Dows man to stand trial in Hancock County

MIKE BUNGE By Published: Updated:
Erik Yepez
Erik Yepez

BRITT, Iowa – A North Iowa man is pleading not guilty to charges of 1st degree burglary and willful injury causing serious injury.

21-year-old Erik Gilberto Martinez Yepez of Dows was arrested on January 12 and accused of entering an apartment on Center Street East in Britt without permission on November 23, 2016.  Once inside, Yepez allegedly attacked a 54-year-old man, resulting in a large gash on the victim’s face.

Martinez Yepez is scheduled to stand trial on March 1 in Hancock County District Court.

