Flu hitting peak season

MASON CITY, Iowa – If you or your family is dealing with illness right now you’re not the only ones. According to the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health the flu, common cold, norovirus and strep are all going around right now.

However it can be hard to differentiate between the common cold and the flu because they have similar symptoms. The only way to know if you have influenza is by going to a doctor and getting tested.

If you have a fever or diarrhea, stay home from work or school for at least 24 hours after your symptoms are gone to prevent spreading your illness to others. And officials say if you want to proactive your best bet is to go get a flu shot.

“We are hearing that there is a lot of influenza A in the community,” Infectious Disease Nurse Jennifer Stiles said. “Influenza A is actually a covered strain in the vaccine this year which is still going to be your best way to protect yourself.”

There are still flu shots available at the Department of Public Health.