Golden Apple: Ellen Peper

MASON CITY, Iowa – 7th grade John Adams Middle School math teacher Ellen Peper goes above and beyond to serve her students.

“I’m really honestly proud that my students care and it just really shows that there’s a lot of relationships built with them,” says Peper.

A smaller class size helps Peper provide one-on-one attention to the students.

“With the students you really have to start with a safe fitting encouraging environment and in our room it’s all about it’s ok to make mistakes we just have to identify those mistakes, we have to learn from those mistakes and we can come from that and succeed,” says Peper.

Evelyn Hickman credits Ms. Peper for always pushing her to try harder.

“She’s amazing, she helped me through everything in math. I didn’t like math at the beginning of the year and I was getting F’s and D’s and then until I had her after school and I retook tests and she helped me get through it and I have A’s now,” says Hickman, Student.

And words of encouragement on the classroom walls give the students a daily reminder they can be successful.

“All over her walls she has signs and stuff that talks about never give up and don’t give up,’ says Hickman.