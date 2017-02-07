MASON CITY, Iowa – They came, they raced, and they tried to conquer.

People from local banks, co-ops, and businesses all came together for this year’s Grab and Give event. Each team was given a list of items to collect, such as toilet paper, coffee and canned vegetables. The goal was to fill your team’s cart with up to $250 in goods, but there is a catch, teams can’t use anything to track how much they’ve spent.

If a team ends up over the limit, they are disqualified, but all that food still gets donated to the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.

Eric Arthur, President of Cerro Gordo County Farm Bureau, says he goes in with a strategy.

“We try to get things that are of even dollar amount so we don’t have to add cents, just dollars and strive to get close to that $250 mark,” Arthur said.

It’s not just a competition on who can collect the most food in their cart, there’s also a slight competition on whose cart is decorated the best.

Cerro Gordo County Farm Bureau puts the event on every year for the past five.

$6.400.61 was raised this year at the event. North Iowa Credit Union took home the miniature grocery cart trophy this year. They had $249.80 in their cart, just 20 cents away from the $250.00.