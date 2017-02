MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake man accused of burglary is pleading guilty.

50-year-old Richard Dale Sigler was accused of breaking into GRP and Associates in Clear Lake on July 13, 2016 He was charged with 3rd degree burglary, attempted 3rd degree burglary and possession of burglary tools.

Sigler has now entered a plea of guilty to 3rd degree burglary and is set to be sentenced on March 13.