Hearing set for proposed Mason City Tax Levy

MAON CITY, Iowa- The Mason City City Council approved a hearing date of February 21st on Monday after a length discussion on what the proposed levy actually means.

Mason City Finance Director Kevin Jacobson says the levy could potentially raise taxes $.67 per $1,000 of evaluated property assessment. The money would be used for capital improvement projects: bullet proof vests for law enforcement, city vehicles, small pieces of fire equipment. The levy money can also be saved and used towards larger projects such as fire trucks.

Jacobson says because the maximum amount of debt service levy is $3.00, which means the debt service levy needs to reach $2.32 before they can implement the full $.67 tax levy. He says they are looking to start the levy in fiscal year 20 starting at $.30 and go up five cents each year after if approved by the council each year.

“If we issues this $.30 tax levy it can pay for pretty much all of our smaller projects that are $50,000 and under,” says Jacobson.

March 7th is the date Mason City residents will have to hit the polls to vote on the proposed levy.