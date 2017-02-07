Kraft Hockeyville USA 2017

AUSTIN, Minn.- Kraft Hockeyville USA is now accepting applications for the most passionate hockey community in the United States.

Each year this organization asks people to write-in explaining why their local hockey arena is top notch. The Riverside Arena, which is home to the Austin Bruins, is asking folks to write-in on their behalf.

Whatever arena is chosen they receive $150,000 to spend in upgrading their facility.

“We’re blessed to have a really nice rink that has an old time charm to it, but I’m sure our owners and the city could find good use for it and make an already great experience an even better one,” said Michael Keeley, Director, Media Relations and Group Sales with the Austin Bruins.

The arena that is chosen will also host a preseason hockey game for the NHL team in their state. If the Riverside Arena wins they will host the Minnesota Wild.

If you’re interested in submitting a form you can go to their website at www.krafthockeyville.com. The deadline is March 10th.