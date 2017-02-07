Lewis resigns as Assistant Superintendent of Rochester School District

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Assistant Superintendent of Rochester Public Schools has resigned.

The resignation of Dr. Brenda Lewis is effective June 30th.

During the school board meeting on Tuesday, Superintendent Michael Munoz said that Dr. Lewis is leaving for personal reasons.

“In the short-term, her time and attention is needed to assist her parents with their business and to care for family members,” Munoz said as he read from a prepared statement.

Dr. Lewis will be on paid leave until March 7th and then transition to an unpaid status until June 30th.

“I would like to thank Dr. Lewis for her contributions and her service to the district and I would like to wish Dr. Lewis and her family well,” Munoz added.

 

 

