Local sports scores/highlights from Tuesday, February 7th

AJ ELLINGSON By Published: Updated:
winners-dual-vo

 

HS GB

Central Springs 51, B-K 49

Osage 60, N-K 20

Rockford 53, North Butler 33

North Union 45, GHV 39

Mayo 61, Albert Lea 25

K-M 60, Lourdes 58

Hayfield 74, Z-M 31

Clear Lake 60, Webster City 48 0

NRHEG 65, W-E-M 45

HS Wrestling

Lake Mills 47, Central Springs 19

Central Springs 41, West Hancock 33

Lake Mills 56, St. Ansgar 18

Crestwood 58, Gilbert 16

D-T 66, Charles City 15

New Hampton 64, Osage 16

New Hampton 76, Algona 0

D-T 43, Crestwood 30

Algona 67, C-G-D 12
HS BB

Austin 75, Red Wing 53

Osage 73, N-K 39

GHV 65, North Union 38

Rockford 64, North Butler 58

Garrigan 59, West Hancock 53

Lanesboro 58, L-P 44

W-SR 71, Charles City 45

St. Ansgar 42, Newman 49

B-K 74, Central Springs 40

W-E-M 58, NRHEG 55

NICS 50, Floyd Light House 44

Clear Lake 50, Webster city 45

