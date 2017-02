MASON CITY, Iowa – A Forest City man is pleading not guilty to theft and burglary charges in Cerro Gordo County.

21-year-old Cole Thomas Seglem is now scheduled to stand trial on March 14. He’s accused of stealing a utility trailer and then robbing two barns in Mason City on November 14, 2016.

Authorities say Seglem tried to hide the items stolen from the barn at a family member’s house in Hancock County.