Mayo President talks veteran health care at the White House

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The president and CEO of Mayo Clinic paid a visit to the White House Tuesday.

Dr. John Noseworthy attended a meeting on how to provide the best possible care for U.S. veterans.

Mayo issued the following statement on the meeting.

“We appreciate the opportunity to provide counsel and share our expertise with the incoming leadership of the Veterans Administration, which is the nation’s largest health system, in order to support the best possible care for our nation’s veterans. Enriching the VA community’s medical and scientific research is also a high priority. Consistent with our long-standing tradition of service and civic engagement, Mayo Clinic is honored to work with our peers to provide our insights, expertise and support to secretary-designate Dr. David Shulkin and other leaders of the Veterans Administration. Mayo Clinic has a rich history of sharing our experience and knowledge with administrations and policymakers on both sides of the aisle, dating back to President Lincoln.”

Dr. Noseworthy was joined by leaders from Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Partners HealthCare and Kaiser Permanente.