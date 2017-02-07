Mitchell County leaders review approval process of large hog facilities

OSAGE, Iowa- After voting down two 2,500 head hog facilities the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors voted on a new process to handle large hog facilities.

The board of supervisors say Gray Owl II Inc. didn’t give specific enough numbers on some of their paper work forcing them to vote the project down. At Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting the board looked to be more clear on common terms used in proposals like this one.

They say they will also be holding a public meeting for folks to attend as well as the producer and interested parties. The county will also alert residents who live within a three mile radius of a proposed site.

“If they say they’re going to do it in a certain time-frame that’s kind of hard to enforce,” says Mitchell County Board Member Shannon Paulus. “If the DNR comes in and looks at their manure management plan; If the plan says periodic, that is open to interpretation.”

Paulus says the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has granted the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors 30 days to make changes to the original proposal.