More violence in PG-13 movies

KIMT News 3 – Are you one who pays attention to what a movie is rated?

You may be surprised to know that the one’s we think are less violent are the one’s pushing the envelope when it comes to ratings.

“I hope they realize that it’s not, it’s just a movie,” Brenda Crom said.

There are many reasons people are drawn to movies, could be for entertainment, to get away, or because you’ve made it a past time. In 2014 nearly two thirds of the U.S. population went to movie in theaters according to Theatrical Movie Statistics. For some that could be once a year, for others that could once a week. Either way there’s a draw to want to see a new flick on the big screen.

“I don’t even know how to compare the kind of movies I used to watch. I think they would find quite boring because it’s all they see now a days,” Crom said.

Crom is a mother of five. Her two youngest, a daughter who’s eleven and another who’s 13. As mother she tries her best to make sure what they’re about to go see is age appropriate.

“I do usually, trailers, especially or even googling it on the internet to see what kind of movie it is, if it’s something they’re ok to watch or something I’d rather keep away from them,” Crom said.

Violence isn’t quite a concern.

“I haven’t been too concerned yet so far about it because I think they’re old enough to where they know good and bad,” Crom said.

Sexual violence is.

“I think so yes and maybe I’m a little bit more protective because they’re both girls, but yeah it does bother me,” Crom said.

Crom admits the world of cinematology knows how to attract and keep an audience. Some studies show gun violence is on the rise on the big screen and it isn’t just the rated R movies.

“PG-13 there is no age limit anybody can buy a PG-13, often times the kids that are 12 think they have to be 13, they don’t,” Trevor Korth said.

Korth, Manager at Cinema West Movie Theater in Mason City encourages his customers to understand the rating system. Parents are the “experts” behind the score. The panel is set up by the Classification and Ratings Administration. They break it down by rating and then attach a rating descriptor to it, meaning guidance on what the films contains that should keep parents cautious.

G means general audience, nothing that would offend parents if their children watch the film. PG stands for: parental guidance suggested, there could be some brief nudity or profanity according to the board. PG-13 means parents strongly cautioned, any drug use in a movie will get this rating, it will have more nudity and violence. A PG-13 movie only needs a two-thirds vote to get that rating according to the board.

“The ratings seem to change with the time, what once was a PG-13 is now a PG, kind of stepped it up a bit,” Korth said.

R means restricted, contains some adult material, meaning hard language, sexually-oriented nudity, intense or persistent violence. Parents are urged to learn more about the film before letting them attend.

“Definitely on the R-rated, a lot of parents will come in and say oh I don’t care, you try to stress this is R-rated they say oh they’ve seen all that, they don’t care. Watch the trailer, do a little research on it,” Korth suggested.

The APPC studied movies from 1985 to 2015. Top grossing PG-13 films show gun violence more than doubled over the time period. In fact, one researcher believes Hollywood relies on gun violence as a main feature in PG-13 films.

The director of the ratings board made up of parents said, violence by comic book characters is less graphic and brutal. The study shows those films show less blood but more extensive violent scenes.

“I always give the example children don’t always know things are fake because they’ll say “is this real or not”. They don’t understand everything on TV are fake, but we get to news and it may be real so for them they get really confused on ok this is a movie but are they real people,” Cody Williams said.

Williams at Turning Leaf Counseling knows movies, video games, and TV all play a role in our kids’ lives.

“You shoot somebody, they die, you press restart, and you go again. That is not how real life works, they can’t process that,” Williams said.

The APPC studies show PG-13 lead in the box offices. That specific rating was created in 1984 after parents complained movies like Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom were rated PG. The first three years after it was created less than a third of films were rated PG-13, but by 2013 more than half were bringing in the big bucks on screen.

“Oh yeah violence is an increase, crime rates are on a decrease in the nation but some violent acts are on increase we’re talking acts in school of cruelty and bullying has been increasing, the limits are getting pushed further and further,” Williams said.

The study shows that the increase in violence could influence our youth but it’s unknown by how much. Williams somewhat agrees. He’d rather take a proactive approach to it all.

“I always tell parents that as long are you’re there and you’re a source of information for them; if they have questions you make sure you’re up front with them. If you don’t understand something, something bothers you talk to me, tell me,” Williams suggests.

“I hope they realize that it’s just a movie, yes some of it is reality but I guess I don’t want them to think this is every day normal life,” Crom said.

Reading the reviews on movies before sending your kids off to them is another proactive approach. The Motion Picture Association of America has some websites parents go visit to read reviews by parents, check out http://www.fandango.com/, https://www.rottentomatoes.com/, https://www.commonsensemedia.org/, and http://www.kids-in-mind.com/.