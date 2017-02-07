New rule bans props and visual aids on Iowa House floor

DES MOINES, Iowa- A vote in the Iowa House Monday eliminated the use of props and visual aids by legislators.

Those on the House Rule Committee say they were under the impression visual aids were already not allowed on the House floor, but after looking in to the rules they found nothing.

Those opposing the rule say it is a violation of their first amendment right.

“I can count on one hand the number of times that props have been used and they always create confusion,” says Iowa House Speaker Linda Upmeyer. “The goal of the debate is for the legislature to interact and have a debate of information. We want to preserve the forum of the chamber.”

“Now that we are live streaming our debates the camera focuses on that poster or whatever is being held up so people watching online can see what we are talking about as well as people in the audience,” says State Representative Sharon Steckamn.

The House Rule Committee looks at rules every two years. SOTH Upmeyer says this rule can be over turned in two years.