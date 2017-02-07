Rochester driver in auto accident with State Trooper

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. – Five people are hurt after a three-vehicle accident involving a Rochester driver and a State Trooper.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 10:40 am Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 52 and Interstate 494 on the southeast edge of the Twin Cities.

There are no details on the nature of the accident other than the names of the individuals and their vehicles.

18-year-old Riley Taylor Bauman of Rochester was driving a 2005 Dodge Ram with a passenger, 20-year-old Rebecca K. Ra of Rocheser. 39-year-old Abdikadir Noor Abdi of Brooklyn Center was driving a 2001 Honda Odyssey with a passenger, 43-year-old Abdullahi Alinor of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. 41-year-old State Trooper Blake Eric Cederstrom of Oakdale was driving his patrol car.

All five people suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says the road was snow and ice covered when the accident occurred.

Bauman, Ra and Trooper Cederstrom were wearing their seat belts. The State Patrol says Abdi and Alinor were not. Airbags were deployed in all three vehicles.