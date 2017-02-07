Rochester police investigating stolen vehicle

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Three males are being questioned after allegedly being found with a stolen vehicle.

Rochester police responded Tuesday to a report of three males jumping a fence and entering a backyard in the 800 block of 35th Avenue NW. When an officer arrived on scene, he says he spotted the three entering a vehicle. They then allegedly ran into a nearby home and eventually were talked into surrendering.

The vehicle they were entering was determined to have been stolen from northwest Rochester on Monday.