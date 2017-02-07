Secretary of Education Betsy Devos confirmed by Senate

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – The U.S. Senate voted Tuesday to confirm a new Secretary of Education. The vote was 50 to 50, meaning Vice President Mike Pence had to be the tie breaker. It was the first time in history a vice president has had to break a tie for a cabinet nominee.

One local private school official says it’s hard to tell at this point what effect the new secretary will have on schools like theirs.

“It’s easy to talk about vouchers and waivers and most people think that our school would be in favor of that,” Headmaster Cory Gerdts of Clear Lake Classical said. “And we might be but it all has to depend on the details of the legislation, it might be something that we don’t want to tie ourselves to for various reasons.”

Minnesota senators Al Franken and Amy Klobuchar both voted against confirming Secretary Devos. Iowa senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst both voted yes.