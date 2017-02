ROCHESTER, Minn. – Instead of reading from textbooks, some local students got to see research up close and personal.

Hundreds of students from Southern Minnesota between the grades of 8-12 got to attend an open house at Mayo Clinic with a focus on researching. The Biennial event is now entering its 17th year. Mayo says this is a great chance for students to get interested in science at an early age, plus it gives them a chance to see how a real lab operates.